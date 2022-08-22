Jorien Renkema is afgelopen donderdag moeder geworden van Josje. Op haar eigen Instagram schrijft de 3FM-dj: “Op 18 augustus is onze grote liefde Josje geboren. Alles gaat goed met ons op onze roze wolk.”

Foto: NPO 3FM | Tom van Huisstede

Vorig artikelPrem Radhakishun moet stoppen met Zwarte Prietpraat op Radio 1
Volgend artikelEdwin Ouwehand nieuwe stationsstem van Radio 10

GERELATEERDE ARTIKELENMEER VAN DEZE AUTEUR