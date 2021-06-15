Q-dj Kai Merckx wordt in december voor het eerst vader. Dat vertelde hij vanavond bij Domien Verschuuren op Qmusic. De vriendin van Kai is op 12 december uitgerekend.
Foto: Qmusic
